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Elena Perez Alejandro Named Second Team All-BIG EAST
By Via Georgetown University Athletics,,4 days ago
WASHINGTON – Georgetown University field hockey standout Elena Perez Alejandro was named Second Team All-BIG EAST for the second-straight season, as announced by the league office on Thursday. Perez Alejandro is the third Hoya to repeat as All-BIG EAST, following Aliya Graves-Brown (2014-16) and Annie Wilson (2011-12). In all, seven Hoyas have collected a total of 11 All-BIG EAST honors and one Defensive Player of the Year award. Perez Alejandro started all 18 games for the Blue & Gray, registering four assists on the year. She wraps up her career with the Hoyas with four goals and 10 assists for…