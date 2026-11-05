undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Magro, Kerkhof Earn All-BIG EAST Honors
By Via Temple,,4 days ago
NEW YORK – After standout sophomore campaigns, Temple University field hockey's Lucia Magro and Lonneke Kerkhof earned All-BIG EAST honors, the conference announced Thursday. Magro was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team, while Kerkhof earned All-BIG EAST Second Team recognition. Magro earns her second consecutive All-BIG EAST First Team selection after being named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year in 2025. Kerkhof collects her first career All-BIG EAST honor following a breakout sophomore season on the Owls' back line.