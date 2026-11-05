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Flood Watch late tonight through Saturday morning
5 days ago
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including the following areas, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA and Rhode Island, including the following areas, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI.