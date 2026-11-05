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Donovan Clingan Might Be Your Most-Improved Player for 2026-27
By Dave Deckard,5 days ago
Could a center from the corner of the country compete for the award?. The NBA season is less than a month old. Jumping at trends is a fool’s errand at this point in the year. Nonetheless, there’s no doubt that Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan has had a monster start to the year. Cling Kong is averaging 12 points per game on 57% shooting from the field, 47% from the three-point arc, with 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game. If you’ve watched the Blazers at all, it’s not hard to see that he’s a huge key to their paint defense and one of the major reasons they’re the best rebounding team in the league right now.