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Concerns rise over classroom device use as the Kingston district defends ‘balanced’ approach
By Crispin Kott,5 days ago
Some parents in the Kingston City School District (KCSD) are asking district officials to curtail what they feel is overuse and over-reliance on technology in the classroom, specifically technology use in classrooms accelerated during the Covid pandemic, with districts providing Chromebooks and internet access so all students could participate in remote learning.