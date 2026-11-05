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Monthly Mayor’s Report - October 2026
By Al Gameros, Mayor of Globe,5 days ago
CHAPTER 8 REVIEW: City Council heard a presentation from staff and attorney Tina Vannucci regarding recommended changes to Chapter 8 of the City Code, which includes Section 8.1, Business Licenses, and Section 8.3, Special Events. The proposed changes are intended to simplify the code, make it easier to understand, and create a more user-friendly process that supports local businesses and special events. Some of the highlights and recommendations discussed regarding business licenses include: