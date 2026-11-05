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Four members of Rogers Park family killed in overnight apartment fire
By CWBChicago,3 days ago
Four members of a Rogers Park family, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday when a fire swept through their apartment on the Far North Side, officials said. Firefighters responded to the 7000 block of North Paulina Street at approximately 4:14 a.m. and found the victims, who all lived together in the same apartment. Officials said the victims are a 13-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman. All four were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. The family’s dog also died in the fire.
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