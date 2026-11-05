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Best Bets to Make in the NBA Today (Nov. 5, 2026)
By Alex Christenson,5 days ago
(Warriors -7.5, 233.5) It’s the second night of a road back-to-back for Miami. The Heat played an overtime game in Los Angeles against the Clippers Wednesday night, which means two things. First, Miami will likely rest players, maybe even Giannis Antetokounmpo. Second, we won’t have an official injury report until late this afternoon. Our model at FTN assumes Giannis will play, but be careful and be ready to adjust quickly once his status is announced.