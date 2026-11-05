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Northern Lights Festival Returns to North Little Rock Nov. 21
By AY Staff,5 days ago
North Little Rock will come alive with holiday glow this month as the Northern Lights Festival returns to the Argenta Arts District Nov. 21. The free, family-friendly event is a central Arkansas favorite and a tradition for many families to kick off the holiday season, bringing the community together in the spirit of the holidays by creating a warm and joyful atmosphere that enchants residents and visitors alike.
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