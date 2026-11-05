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Lexington continues tweaking street light rules
By Mercedes Dubberly news@lexingtonchronicle.com,5 days ago
The Lexington Town Council met for its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, and continued its long-running discussion of Lexington’s street light ordinance. Councilman Gavin Smith presented the ordinance and opened by saying, “Staff has researched — I’ll add, extensively — and council has studied and discussed the ordinance since the August 2026 council work session.”
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