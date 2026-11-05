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Iowa flags to half-staff Saturday to honor WWII sailor
By Janelle Brisbine,5 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in the state to half-staff to honor a World War II sailor who died a prisoner of war. U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Robert Shove was born in Washta in 1922 and enlisted in Des Moines. He served on the USS Canopus in the Pacific Theater during World War II and was imprisoned at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in Luzon, Philippine Islands.
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