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Waterloo man sentenced to 70 months for possessing stolen gun
By Iowa's News Now,5 days ago
WATERLOO, Iowa — A 19-year-old Waterloo man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, prosecutors said. Da’Tellyon Dawon Nix was sentenced Nov. 3 in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Judge Leonard T. Strand. He also must serve three years of supervised release after prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
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