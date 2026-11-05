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Scientists May Have Miscalculated Our Global Warming Timeline
By Gargi Chakravorty,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Picture this: you’ve been following the countdown to a critical deadline, adjusting your plans based on what experts tell you. Then suddenly, someone announces the clock was wrong all along. We might be much closer to the edge than we thought. That’s essentially what’s happening with our understanding of global warming right now.