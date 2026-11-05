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Black Doves Season 2 Cast: Meet The New And Returning Characters And The Actors Who Play Them
By Chiara Wilkinson,5 days ago
The rumours are true: Black Doves is back, and it's just as action-packed as ever. Netflix's deadly, dark and irreverently funny spy thriller follows a covert intelligence organisation as they uncover and sell secrets among the rich and powerful. Series one brought us Keira Knightley as the fearless agent Helen, Sarah Lancashire as her icy spymaster, Reed, and Ben Whishaw as an assassin and Helen's longtime friend.