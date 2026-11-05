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5 Bucs to Watch Against the Bears in Week Nine
By Brianna Dix,6 days ago
The 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to the Windy City to take on the 6-2 Chicago Bears in a matchup between two teams with similar calling cards: prolific run games complemented by a stout run defense. The clash draws the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football on November 8 at Soldier Field, with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. This will be the 4th matchup in the last 10 seasons between teams that each rank top-5 in both rushing offense and defense entering Week Eight or later, including playoffs. The Bucs are coming off two statement division wins over the Panthers and Falcons, in which the team rushed for an absurd 584 yards. The Bears have won three straight against the Falcons, Patriots and Seahawks. The Buccaneers will strive to topple one of the NFL's top-tier teams, one that is ranked third in total offense and seventh in total defense, in prime-time. Following the coin toss, here are five Bucs to observe on the gridiron: