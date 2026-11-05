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Buccaneers Name Winners of 2026 She is Football Scholarship
4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named the seventh annual She is Football Scholarship recipients, advancing the organization's mission to develop female leaders through programming designed to keep girls in sports. Established by the Glazer family in 2020, the Buccaneers were the first NFL team to open a scholarship allocated for girls who play football. This year's winners are Leah DiFranco (University of Kentucky), Bellissa Marquez (University of Denver), Samantha Proulx (University of Central Florida) and Ryleigh Turner (University of California, Los Angeles).