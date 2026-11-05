undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Van Dijk Says “Everyone Should Be Disappointed” by Defeat at Fenerbahce
By Noel Chomyn,5 days ago
Despite that in the end they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal over the weekend, Liverpool fans mostly headed into the week feeling positive about that performance. Given the Reds had dominated the defending league champions for long stretches and would have won without an extremely controversial non-penalty call, there was actually a case it was one of their best performances so far under new head coach Andoni Iraola.