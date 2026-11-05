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Osteria Pizzeria Prepares to Reopen After Summer Storm Damage in Columbus
By Johana Mukandila,5 days ago
Osteria Pizzeria is preparing to reopen in Columbus‘ Olde Towne East neighborhood after sustaining significant roof damage during summer storms. The family-owned pizzeria, located at 892 Oak St., Columbus, OH 43206, recently shared an update on social media indicating that it is nearing its reopening. In the post, the restaurant told customers, “We’re almost ready to reopen. Stay tuned for the official date.”