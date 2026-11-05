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Two Mass. ballot question results surprised readers most
By Annie Jonas,5 days ago
Readers pointed to the defeat of a proposed primary overhaul and the razor-thin race over single-family lot sizes as the biggest surprises. Massachusetts voters decided on nine ballot questions Tuesday, and when we asked Boston.com readers which results caught them off guard, most pointed to two: the defeat of a measure to overhaul state primaries and the unsettled fight over single-family lot sizes.