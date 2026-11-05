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Thief: The Dark Project Remastered Launches This December
By Alto Vald,3 days ago
Nightdive Studios, Eidos-Montréal, and Atari have revealed a release date for Thief: The Dark Project. Modern recreation of 1998 stealth genre defining classic introduces comes to PC and consoles on December 3, 2026. Remastered with Nightdive Studios’ KEX Engine, the release includes content from the 1999 Thief Gold re-release, and the all-new narrative campaign, The Tarnished Mirror.