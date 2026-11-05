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Florida Democrats end GOP supermajority in House. What do they want?
By James Call,5 days ago
Florida House Democrats broke the Republican supermajority by flipping 16 seats in the recent election. The gains give Democrats leverage over actions requiring a two-thirds majority, such as veto overrides. Democrats attributed their success to voter frustration over rising insurance and housing costs. Florida House Democrats are returning to the...