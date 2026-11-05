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Shawano County Tavern League Collecting Winter Clothing for Children Through Annual Coats for Kids Drive
By Evan Christman,5 days ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI – As colder temperatures settle into Northeast Wisconsin, the Shawano County Tavern League is working to make sure local children and families have the winter clothing they need through its annual Coats for Kids drive. The annual campaign collects coats, hats, mittens, boots, snow pants, and...