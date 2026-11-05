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Bryan Adams is thinking about war with America (in 1814)
By August Brown, Los Angeles Times,5 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Bryan Adams is thinking hard about a war with the U.S. Namely, the Battle of Lundy's Lane from 1814. That conflict, between the U.S. and British forces defending what would become Canada, was a turning point in the War of 1812 that helped define the permanent borders between the two countries. It's apropos source material for a track on Adams' new, vociferously Canadian album "How's It Goin'."