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It Takes All of Us
By Newport This Week Staff,5 days ago
Let’s all say thank you to our fellow citizens who ran for public office this year and to all the local citizens who volunteered on their behalf. While we’re at it, let’s thank local and state elections officials, poll workers and others who organized, explained and assisted in making sure voting went smoothly and that everyone who was eligible to vote was able to do so. People who step up in this way help form the backbone of our democracy. Let’s encourage them to continue their important work and encourage others to follow their example. As much as at any time in our country’s history, we need civic-minded people to participate in every way possible to protect our democratic system. See local election results on pages 4 and 5.
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