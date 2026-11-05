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A Tiny OS For A Tiny Board
By Jenny List,6 days ago
As microntrollers have become ever more powerful, we have started to see an increasing number of operating systems written to take advantage of this extra power. Usually they’re aimed at handheld or other similar devices with support for screens and input devices, but just what can be done if a developer eschews those niceties? KoaOS is a small OS for the ESP32-S3 on the Heltec WiFi LoRa 32 V4, and it’s headless. You can only talk to it via a serial terminal on its USB port.