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8 Photos Of Keira Knightley's Beauty Evolution Through The Years And The Lessons We Can Learn From Her
By Medina Azaldin,4 days ago
Whether you grew up watching Bend It Like Beckham, have fond memories of going to the cinema for Pirates of the Carribean, have Elizabeth Bennet’s emerald dress living rent-free in your mind or loved the underrated cinematic masterpiece that was Colette, chances are Keira Knightley has starred in at least one of your favourite films. The revered actor’s jam-packed CV transcends genres, and she’s set to grace our screens once again as Black Doves returns with a new season.