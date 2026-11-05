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Watch: Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa holds news conference
5 days ago
Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa addressed reporters at 2 p.m. Thursday for her first news conference since defeating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott this week. Her victory helped end three decades of Republican dominance in Texas, giving Democrats a chance to turn campaign promises into law. Democrats also won the lieutenant governor's office and control of the Texas House, though Republicans retained their Senate majority.