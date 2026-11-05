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PAULA LEFFINGWELL HONORED AS 2026 VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
By 3 minutes read,5 days ago
Some of the people who make the biggest difference in a community are the ones who rarely seek recognition for their efforts. Paula Leffingwell is one of those people. At the Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on Nov. 2, Paula was honored as the 2026 Volunteer of the Year for her dedication to helping others and making Kingfisher a better place to live.