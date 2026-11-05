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East Lansing Resident Offers Workshops on Building Better Conversations
By Ayah Imran,5 days ago
With the holidays lying just around the corner from a contentious election cycle, conversations can get… charged. An East Lansing resident is offering workshops that teach dialogue tools that encourage meaningful conversations with calmness and curiosity, instead of confrontation. Connie Detjen is a certified educator in Safe Conversations, a...