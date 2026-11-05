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UWF archaeologist joins expedition searching for Amelia Earhart’s missing aircraft
3 days ago
Nearly 90 years after Amelia Earhart disappeared while attempting to fly around the world, the mystery of what happened to the pioneering aviator continues to draw researchers to some of the most remote places on Earth. For William Wilson, a University of West Florida maritime archaeologist and faculty research associate, the opportunity to investigate one of those places firsthand meant traveling thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean to search for evidence of Earhart’s missing aircraft.