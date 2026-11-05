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$7.35 Billion PFAS Firefighting Foam Lawsuit Settlement Reached Over Cancer Injuries
By Irvin Jackson,3 days ago
3M has agreed to pay up to $7.35 billion to resolve personal injury claims involving an estimated 115,000 to 120,000 individuals nationwide who allege exposure to toxic chemicals in firefighting foam caused cancer and other serious health problems. The agreement is intended to resolve approximately 99% of existing PFAS personal...