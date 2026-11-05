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Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene receives $10,000 grant to support children affected by incarceration
5 days ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene has received a $10,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to expand training for adults who support children affected by the incarceration of a parent or close family member. The funding will provide trauma-informed training for staff, volunteer mentors and local attorneys, along with welcome...