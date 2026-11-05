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ACU Brings Historic Marks Back to Life with The Wildcat Vault
By Parking,4 days ago
ABILENE, Texas – Abilene Christian University is celebrating generations of Wildcat tradition with the launch of The Wildcat Vault, a vintage-inspired merchandise collection featuring some of the most recognizable marks in the history of ACU. The collection debuted during Homecoming, bringing together iconic logos spanning nearly a century of Wildcat history, giving fans an opportunity to reconnect with the marks that have represented ACU throughout the decades.