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Eilers Family Sports and Human Performance Institute marks first-of-its-kind Notre Dame partnership across athletics and academics
By Notre Dame News,5 days ago
Pat and Jana Eilers of Winnetka, Illinois, have made an additional $25 million gift to the University of Notre Dame to create the new Eilers Family Sports and Human Performance Institute, increasing their total investment in this area to $50 million. A first-of-its-kind partnership between Notre Dame Athletics and the University’s academic units, the institute will support cutting-edge research on physiology, neuroscience, data science, and athletic performance—integrating scholarship with one of the premier athletics programs in American higher education.