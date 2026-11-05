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Sheriff McKinley warns of uptick in Grant County cybercrime
By Logan Bagett,5 days ago
JOHN DAY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently and urged listeners to stay vigilant and be aware of cyber fraud. Cases appear to be increasing, and local individuals and entities are getting scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, in some cases. Unfortunately, the Sheriff said a victim must suffer losses in the millions of dollars before hitting the threshold for the FBI to take the case. He said victims are strongly encouraged to report the fraudulent activity to the FBI’s cybercrime reporting site, ic3.gov: