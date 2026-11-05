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The Endowment awards $500K in fall grants across New Hanover County
By Hannah Hall,5 days ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - 39 community and nonprofit organizations across New Hanover County have been awarded a combined $500,000 in grant funding through The Endowment’s 2026 Fall Community Grants cycle. The funding supports initiatives aimed at expanding local opportunities, strengthening services and improving resident well-being across four...