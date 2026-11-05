undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Officials say no major disruptions at NH polls — and no complaints about celebs
By New Hampshire Public Radio,5 days ago
Despite what appears to be a record turnout during Tuesday’s midterm elections in New Hampshire, state officials say there were no major disruptions at the polls. A wave of celebrity visits apparently organized by a conservative activist group created selfie opportunities at several polling places, but didn’t violate any election laws, the New Hampshire Department of Justice said Thursday.
1