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Survey Reports Newport’s Child Poverty Levels Alarmingly High
By Newport This Week Staff,5 days ago
Rhode Island KIDS COUNT delivered a report at Bank Newport on Oct. 29 that said that Newport has some of the highest concentration of child poverty in Rhode Island. The organization deemed Newport a “core city,” which is defined by higher levels of poverty compared to the rest of the state that requires acute attention from the organization and the state.