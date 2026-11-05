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Finland Launches Third Pohjanmaa-class Corvette
By Editorial,3 days ago
Finland launched its third Pohjanmaa-class corvette at Rauma Marine Constructions on 29 October. The Pohjanmaa-class are Finland’s new flagship surface combatants. Designed under the “Squadron 2020” program, they are meant to replace seven legacy vessels with a single class of versatile corvettes. The project is led by the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command and built by RMC with Saab as combat system integrator. According to Finnish Navy officials, the Finnish Navy expects to complete all four corvettes by 2029.