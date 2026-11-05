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Helsing Unveils Contra Air Defence System
By Editorial,3 days ago
German defence company Helsing unveiled its Contra air-defence system. The AI-powered autonomous platform is designed to counter mass drone and missile attacks. Contra fuses multiple sensors into a single air picture and can engage hundreds of targets simultaneously, while leaving final decisions to human operators. The announcement also introduced two container-launched interceptors: the jet-powered AD-1 Inferno and the solid-rocket AD-2 Ambush. Helsing aims to shift the balance of defence costs in defenders’ favour by pairing these low-cost missiles with AI-driven target allocation.