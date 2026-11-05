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Writer to discuss race, technology and climate at Lawrence lecture event
By Cuyler Dunn,5 days ago
Writer and academic Tao Leigh Goffe, whose work studies the intersections of race, technology, ecology and climate history, will give a free lecture in Lawrence next week. The event, part of the Kenneth Spencer Lecture series presented by The Commons at the University of Kansas, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St.