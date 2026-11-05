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Houston's IAH declared 10th worst airport for delays and cancellations
By Amber Heckler,5 days ago
Ahead of the busy holiday season, Houstonians should budget extra time into their travel plans before flying out of the metro's bustling George Bush Intercontinental Airport. IAH was just declared the 10th worst airport in the nation for flight disruptions by consumer review platform ConsumerAffairs, which analyzed the rates of moderate and severe delays, diversions, and cancellations at the 29 biggest U.S. airports. IAH also appeared as the 10th worst airport where holiday travel causes the biggest disruptions.