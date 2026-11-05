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LIV Golf is shutting down, abandons push for more 'financially stable' league
By CAITLYN FROLO,5 days ago
(TNND) — LIV Golf plans to wind down its business after failing to secure support for a proposed new version of the league, an attorney said Thursday in bankruptcy court. "The debtors are not currently proceeding with the LIV 2.0 plan," attorney Matthew Williams said during a hearing in New Jersey. "Instead, the debtors are toggling to a value-maximizing wind-down in their business."