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Nate Oats excited for everyone to see return of Alabama guard Aden Holloway
By Jake Boico,5 days ago
The Crimson Tide are set to host Arkansas State at Coleman Coliseum tomorrow night. Alabama defeated Sam Houston in dominating fashion on Tuesday as a handful of new faces were able to make a massive impact. Star point guard Aden Holloway was unable to play in the Tide’s season opener due to an ongoing legal issue from the end of last season, but Alabama was able to secure the victory nonetheless.
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