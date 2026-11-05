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SKATE for Girls brings math to the ice rink
By Elena Bantista,5 days ago
Math lessons take on a different dimension at SKATE for Girls, where students glide their way to stronger STEM skills. SKATE for Girls is a program that uses figure skating to build confidence in young girls while encouraging academic success and an interest in STEM. Volunteers contribute through tutoring and coaching activities to help create an environment where students can develop skills both on and off the ice.