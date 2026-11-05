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Nate Oats sends message to Alabama fans after low attendance for season opener
By Jake Boico,5 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Sam Houston by a final score of 96-74 during their season opener on Tuesday evening. The Tide were able to handle the Bearkats with ease earlier this week despite an ice cold start on the offensive end of the floor. Alabama as a team shot 32% from behind the arc, while also being out rebounded by Sam Houston 45-42.