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The Chiefs welcome the Jets to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with both teams desperate for a win
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press,5 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs started the season with five straight wins, nearly matching their total from all of last season, when their run of three consecutive Super Bowl appearances came crashing down with a forgettable six-win campaign. Given such a debacle, it's not surprising...