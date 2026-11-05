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Zelda: Ocarina of Time Nintendo Switch 2 launch trailer
By Brian,5 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s remake comes to Switch 2 today, and going along with that, Nintendo put out a launch trailer. Join Link as he sets out on a heroic journey that spans the land of Hyrule and unfolds across two different eras. Experience this timeless tale and its vibrant characters brought to life through completely overhauled visuals, fully voiced cutscenes, expanded character dialogue, symphonic orchestral music, reworked camera and movement controls, and more.