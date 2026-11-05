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Tommy Hilfiger Gets into the Holiday Spirit with Travis Kelce, Jisoo and an All-Star Cast
3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger has launched its Winter 2026 campaign, bringing together an international cast of athletes, musicians, actors and cultural personalities to celebrate the holiday season. Featuring global brand ambassadors Travis Kelce and Jisoo, alongside Arón Piper, Quen Blackwell, Josh Hart, Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Jérémy Jacquet, the campaign takes a look at the personal traditions and unexpected rituals that make the holidays special.