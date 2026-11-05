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Mississippi GOP chairman says Senate race is ‘far from being over’
By WLOX Staff,5 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) — Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Mike Hurst held a news conference Thursday afternoon as the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Scott Colom remains undecided following Election Day. Speaking outside the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson, Hurst said the high voter...